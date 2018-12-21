Christmas: A time of family, love, giving thanks

Written by Staff on December 21, 2018 – 2:31 pm -

Several artists have explained what they are thankful for as the year comes to an end:

Charlie Griffin:

This holiday season will be different this year… the first Thanksgiving and Christmas without Mom. Kinda feel lost without those phone calls during this time of year. Yet I have so much to be thankful for on this journey. Thankful for the blessings of life, the opportunities to work daily and share the Good News in word and song. Thankful I have a loving family and friends who make my life richer. Even when things don’t go as planned, God has me in the palm of his hand. Thankful for the simple things. Clothes, shoes, food, vehicles to drive and so much more. Definitely BLESSED! I am THANKFUL indeed.

Pine Ridge Boys:

Thankful that God has allowed us to keep singing and following those that paved the way for us. For sending the right men at the right time to continue the ministry that others laid out for us. We have been truly blessed and very thankful.

Chip McCaa-Baritone:

I’m thankful for our many friends and for my wonderful family, and the opportunity we have in this great country to openly serve our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. We have been so privileged over this past year to witness His awesome greatness and I’m so thankful He has allowed us to do so!

Steven Craps- lead:

I’m thankful for my faith, my family, and my freedom!

Mike Maggard-Tenor:

I am thankful for Jesus dying on the cross for my sins and for my personal relationship with him. I am thankful for my family and what they mean to me to allow me to travel and sing every weekend. I am thankful for living in the greatest country on earth. I am also thankful for the Pine Ridge Boys for allowing me the opportunity to minister with them every week.

Larry Stewart-Bass:

I am thankful for the many blessings that God has given me. Thankful for a wonderful wife and children and grandchildren. Thankful that God had mercy on me and gave me a second chance to do what I love most, to sing gospel music and minister to those in need. Thankful that He died on the cross and paid the price so that I didn’t have too.

The Sheltons:

We are all so thankful for his outpouring of favor on our ministry. Singing since 1960 we have always tried to honor the heritage and path shown to us by our parents and family. It is our joy to share the good news every chance we get.

Sandra Shelton Martin:

Thankful for God’s blessing and His forgiveness. When I need him most, he is always with me. My every need he supplies.

Frankie Shelton:

Thankful for Gods continued outpouring of his unconditional Love. Blessed beyond measure that God loves me and allows me to sing with my family the songs that give hope, joy, and peace.

George Shelton, Jr:

Thankful his mercy and his healing touch every time I need him. Through all my circumstances, God has shown favor. He has blessed me to sing with the best of the best. And to continue singing with my family, words can’t describe the blessings I experience.

Compiled by Charlie Griffin

Charlie Griffin is a regular contributor to the SGNScoops Magazine.

