Clayton Inman is on the Couch with Fouch

This month’s interview features Triumphant Quartet lead Singer, Clayton Inman. Clayton has been singing for many years and has spent time with several different quartets. He also has the privilege of singing with one of his family members. Learn about all this and MUCH more in this month’s episode of On the Couch With Fouch.

Please like, comment and subscribe while on the YouTube channel. Also, take a moment and please share this video on social media or forward this email to your friends that would enjoy getting to know Clayton. Any help you can give to get this interview out, helps me to be able to continue to do these interviews. I pray you have a wonderful week! God bless and enjoy! —-Matt Fouch

