Crossroads Publishing adds Darren Lore of the Lore Family to its writing team

Arden, North Carolina (September 9, 2019) — Crossroads Publishing is pleased to announce the addition of Darren Lore to their family of writers for Asheville Music Publishing and Chris White Music. Darren joins the writer team at the same time The Lore Family (website HERE) has signed with Crossroad’s Horizon Records label.

Darren says he hopes his songs will encourage, inspire and uplift and that he’ll continue to write as long as the Lord gives the inspiration.

“To be signed as a Crossroads writer seems too good to be true! It’s almost unbelievable to me. For decades I never allowed anyone to hear a song that I had written. My insecurities kept my music hidden. I didn’t work on developing my writing skills,” says Darren. “But, the Lord graciously helped me overcome my stronghold of negativity. Through Christ, I was able to align my thoughts with His plans. In 2007, at the age of forty, I recorded and released my first original, ‘An Absolutely Good Day.'”

Crossroads‘ Greg Bentley adds, “As director of publishing for Crossroads Gospel Publishing catalogs, I’m always keeping my eyes and ears open for writers in hopes of finding new ones that fit into our team. We have a wonderful family put together with a great mixture in styles that they write. Darren loves to write straight ahead Southern Gospel style, so he will be a big asset in that area. Adding him just made sense, especially since we just signed his family to our Horizon Records label. When you have writers in groups, we like to keep it all under one umbrella, and Darren will be a welcome addition to our roster of writers.”

Crossroads publishing writers on the Gospel side include Amber Eppinette, Jaquita Lindsey and Logan Smith of 11th Hour, Mark Bishop, Jeff Treece of Sunday Drive, Matt Rankin of Soul’d Out, Josh Jordan from The Jordan Family Band and The Wisecarvers. Additional, non-touring writers for Crossroads include Sandy Knight, Rodney Birch, Dixie Phillips, Sharon Phillips, Regina Walden, Bev Herrema, Ray Scarbrough, Chris Binion, Karen Gillespie, Todd Wright, Matthew Lawson and Lynn Robbins.

About Crossroads:

Crossroads is a market leader in the Southern Gospel, Bluegrass, and Americana fields. Established in 1993, following the combination of Horizon Music Group and Sonlite Records, Crossroads now operates several divisions including Crossroads Label Group (Horizon Records, Sonlite Records, Mountain Home Music, Skyland Records, Pisgah Ridge Records, Crossroads Records, and Organic Records), Crossroads Distribution, Crossroads Radio Promotions, Crossroads Publishing Group and Crossroads Recording Studios. Led by a strong executive team of Christian music and Bluegrass music veterans, Crossroads combines cutting-edge technology with creative innovation to connect fans with our artists’ life-changing music.

