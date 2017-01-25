DEBORAH PEEK SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH CROSS MUSIC GROUP

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on January 25, 2017 – 9:26 am -

Chattanooga, TN — Deborah Peek, from Scottsboro, AL, has signed a production agreement with Cross Music Group, Inc. of Chattanooga, TN. Phil Cross will be producing a new single and music video to be released in March of this year.

Deborah Peek is an artist with several years of music ministry experience. Her singing, along with her inspiring testimony as a cancer survivor, blesses and encourages all who hear her.

Phil Cross says, “What a true privilege to come along side such an amazing Christian artist. Deborah is a gifted and anointed singer and speaker. I’m excited to help her with this recording and film. I want people to know about her and her ministry!”

To learn more about Deborah Peek visit www.debpeek.com

