Ernie Haase & Signature Sound National Anthem Performance a Viral Hit!

Written by Staff on March 1, 2018 – 6:01 am -

Ernie Haase & Signature Sound’s performance of the National Anthem has become a viral hit, with over 550,000 views of the video, shared on Facebook live. The talented group performed the anthem during the NASCAR Folds Of Honor QuikTrip 500 held this past Sunday, February 25, 2018, at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. The anthem and race were broadcast live on the FOX Television Network.

This marks the fifth time that EHSS has performed at the speedway, by special request of Ed Clark, President of the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

“Ernie Haase and Signature Sound’s version of our national anthem is amazing, and they are a popular favorite for our fans and participants”, said AMS president Ed Clark. “They made NASCAR’s most patriotic weekend at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 even more special!”

