Exodus Experiences Change

Hello Friends!

I pray this newsletter finds you well. The last few months have been difficult for us all, but we are rejoicing to see our church doors re-open! With all the turmoil, confusion and uncertainty going on In the world today, I’m reminded of what Paul said in II Corinthians 4: 8 & 9 “We are troubled on every side yet not distressed. We are perplexed but not in despair, persecuted but not forsaken, cast down but not destroyed.”

Trouble will come our way but our hope is not in the circumstances that surround us and cause us to fear. Our hope is in the Lord and his promises. When we put our trust in him, there is no fear.

“What time I am afraid I will trust in him.” Psalms 56:3

In the midst of all of this, Exodus has experienced a change as well. We have said goodbye to Hannah and then again to Cole as well. This is a very difficult transition for us. Not only is Hannah my daughter, but she has traveled with us for three wonderful years. Hannah has accepted a new employment position and is taking time to focus on raising children.

Cole Watson, the son of our founding group member, Mike Watson, has spent a total of three years with the ministry. His work schedule has increased to the point where he has not been able to continue to tour. Cole is like family, and he is like a brother to Mary. We have treasured his time with us and greatly appreciate his dedication to the ministry.

We will miss Hannah’s sense of humor and Cole’s practical jokes! They will always be a part of the Exodus family.

After prayer and careful searching, we are thrilled to announce we have a new member that has joined Exodus! Her name is Crystle Elam and she is from Chattanooga, Tenn. Crystle has ministered as a soloist for many years, and we know you are going to love her as much as we do.

Although some faces have changed in Exodus, our desire to serve the Lord and minister through song remains strong and has not diminished. We will continue to sing His praise until his glorious return!

Exodus will be releasing a brand new radio song very soon, called :

“The Exodus,” written by Phil Cross and Susan Brady.

This song will have your toes tapping and your hands clapping as you think about leaving this world and entering the City God has prepared for his children. In II Thessalonians 4:16-18, the Lord told us to comfort one another with the words that He is coming again, and that’s exactly what this song does!

We (Mary, Susan and Crystle) look forward to seeing you soon!

Please take a minute to view our schedule for the month of June and join us at a church near you!

We love you all and can’t wait to see you again!

Please keep Exodus in your prayers as we travel and minister.

You can check out our schedule and find out more information about our ministry at www.Exodus-SouthernGospel.com

