Georgia Celebrates Recent Radio Success

(Coastal Ridge Communications) Orlando FL – Recently the trio known as Georgia, celebrated their recent radio success with friend and songwriter Dr. Pope. Georgia has been in Southern Gospel Music for over 40 years and is starting to see a resurgence on the charts. Over the last thirteen months, the group, which consists of Terry Dale, David Presley and Reggie Smallwood, has had three consecutive top 40 hit singles.

Terry Dale, owner and tenor singer, states, “We feel blessed that radio has embraced our music. My good friend and prolific songwriter, Dr. Pope, has written some great songs that we have been so thankful to be able to record and release nationally. Our group wants to thank him for all that he means to us.”

The group’s recent single, Do You Know Him, written by Dr. Pope, has been climbing the charts. “I just want to write songs that make a difference in people’s lives. I’ve had success in the secular world, but I have felt the Lord telling me to use my talents for Him”, adds Dr. Pope.

For more information on Georgia go to www.georgiagospeltrio.com

To schedule interviews with this trio, email their radio promoter, Richard Hyssong, at richardhyssong@yahoo.com.

