Happy Birthday to Bill Gaither

Bill Gaither needs no introduction to thousands of people. In case you need a recap, here are some of his accomplishments:

William James Gaither was born on March 28, 1936, in Alexandria, Indiana.

He formed the Bill Gaither Trio in 1956, with his brother Danny and sister Mary Ann.

He married Gloria Sickal in 1962. She later joined the Bill Gaither Trio, replacing Mary Ann.

He recorded “He Touched Me” in 1964. He has since written over 700 songs, most of the time with his wife Gloria.

Bill Gaither graduated in 1959 with a major in English and a minor in Music. He worked as an English teacher until 1967, when he began to work full time in Christian music.

In 1981, he formed the New Gaither Vocal Band. (Later became just the Gaither Vocal Band.) So many great voices, so many great instrumentalists, were brought to many fans of Southern Gospel Music, Contemporary Christian Music, Christian Country, Bluegrass Gospel…so many careers were born or revived through his leadership.

In 1991, the Gaither Vocal Band recorded “Homecoming” with some of gospel music’s older stars. Thus, the phenomenon that is the “Gaither Homecoming” videos, concerts and books, was born. Many great gospel icons were immortalized on tape before they left on their heavenly journey.

Grammy Awards: 6 – not sure if this number is current.

GMA Dove Awards: 35+

Inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 1983.

We could go on. But you can google him as well as well can. Do. Gaither.com

So many accolades…

In an article by Craig Harris, featured in the SGNScoops Magazine in November, 2017, Bill said :

“I’m having the most fun I’ve ever had in my whole life, not only on stage but coming home and eating with the sweet lady (his wife Gloria) I’ve lived with for more than 54 years,” Gaither shares. “I’m singing with some of the greatest guys I’ve ever sung with. I love life.

“I encourage young artists all the time … I say, ‘if the lights shine brighter on stage than they do at home, you’re in bad trouble’ … but these are great days.”

Happy birthday Bill Gaither. We hope you have many more great days!!

