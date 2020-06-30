Happy birthday to Vonda Armstrong

Written by Staff on June 30, 2020 – 5:48 am -

Many of you know Vonda Armstrong as a member of the sweet ladies trio, Hope’s Journey. You may also know Vonda as the CEO of Hey Y’all Media. And many of you listen to her as the host of Strictly Southern and Strictly Country on WPIL FM.

Did you also know that Vonda and her husband Jack Armstrong host an all Requests Show on SGMRadio.com? And did you know that she is one of the powerful engines behind Creekside Gospel Music Convention, Southern Gospel Weekend, and many other gospel music events? And did you know that she is in charge of Social Media and Advertising at SGNScoops.com?

On top of all of this, Vonda writes the DJ Spotlight feature for SGNScoops.com every month, plus the Weekend Word for the SGNScoops website, as well as other website articles.

There are many other behind the scenes activities that Vonda looks after, and SGNScoops would not be the same without her.

For all of this, and for everything else that we didn’t have space for, Vonda Armstrong, thank you so very much.

We wish you a very happy birthday and hope that this coming year is filled with many blessings from God as you draw closer to him.

Happy birthday Vonda Armstrong!

Be sure to visit Vonda’s page on all social media outlets and wish her a very happy birthday!

