June 2020 SGN Scoops Magazine

Come celebrate Summer with us at SGN Scoops Magazine! The June issue is now online and we invite you to enjoy every single page.

Our leading lady this month is none other than Karen Peck Gooch and I know you’ll learn something about her in this article that you never knew before. Jennifer Campbell had a good talk with Karen and you will enjoy what Karen had to say.

Our spectacular lineup continues with Ernie Haase, Pat Barker, Levi Mills, and Jay Parrack. Meet songwriter Bernadette Negus and our Pastor of the Month, Rev. Rick Ramsey.

All this plus top song charts, new CD reviews, the DJ Spotlight, and more.

Thank you for reading the June issue and we hope you have been uplifted, entertained, encouraged, and brought closer to the God we serve. Jesus is our reason, regardless of the season!

Do you have any questions or concerns? Please write to me at lorraine@sgnscoops.com

