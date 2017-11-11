Happy Veterans Day from Liberty QuartetWritten by SGN Scoops Staff on November 11, 2017 – 9:08 am -
Happy Veterans Day from Liberty Quartet! Our group has strong ties to this day as SIX former/current Liberty vocalists are military veterans. Like and share this post in honor of the veterans in your life! We thank you for your service.
Special thanks to Derek Simonis, Liberty’s baritone singer and U.S. Army Veteran, for creating this video tribute.
Find SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook HERE
Tags: Liberty Quartet, Southern Gospel News, Veterans Day
Posted in artists | Comments Off on Happy Veterans Day from Liberty Quartet
Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.