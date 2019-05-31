Israel on Fire

(Photo by Marcus Kauffman on Unsplash)Thursday, May 30, 2019, Charisma News reported (from Standing With Isreal):

Fires devastate Israel as over 3500 evacuate

6:00AM EDT 5/30/2019

By Jonathan Feldstein

Israel needs your prayers—and help. Almost overnight, wildfires broke out, scorching acres and burning dozens of houses, including entirely destroying a whole community. Over 3500 people have been evacuated as Israel braces for more. So far.

Israel is considering declaring a national emergency due to fear of the spreading of existing and igniting of new fires. Temperatures are expected to reach a sweltering 110 F in areas between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. The Dead Sea and Jordan Valley are expected to see even higher temperatures, as much as 118 F at the lowest place on earth.

Parallel to this, on Thursday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed the Foreign Ministry to reach out to nearby countries for “immediate” help to put out the hundreds of fires that were ravaging the country. In response, the Foreign Ministry said Italy, Greece, Cyprus and Croatia were sending help, but the aircraft and their teams would only be able to depart for Israel on Friday, leaving Israel still vulnerable as the temperatures climb and the potential for more fires is expected to continue.

Jonathan Feldstein was born and educated in the U.S. and immigrated to Israel in 2004. He is married and the father of six. He is president of RunforZion.com. Throughout his life and career, he has been blessed by the calling to fellowship with Christian supporters of Israel and shares experiences of living as an Orthodox Jew in Israel. He writes a regular column for Standing With Israel at charismanews.comand other prominent web sites. He can be reached at firstpersonisrael@gmail.com.

