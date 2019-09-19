JP MILLER CELEBRATES 20 YEARS IN GOSPEL MUSIC

Written by Staff on September 19, 2019 – 9:39 am -

Sevierville, Tenn. – JP Miller is celebrating his 20th year in the Southern Gospel music industry this year. JP shared, “Delight in the Lord and He will give you the desires of your heart. (Psalm 37:4) That verse is my life song, and I’m so thankful that I’ve been given the privilege of singing His praises and working in an industry with such a rich heritage. My prayer is that I’ll be able to continue doing so until I take my final breath, honoring the Lord every step of the way.”

It all began 20 years ago when a young college graduate left his hometown of Clarksburg, West Virginia, said goodbye to his family and moved to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee to work at the Southern Gospel Music Association (SGMA) Hall of Fame and Museum. JP Miller plunged head-first into the world of Southern Gospel music and all of the wonders it held.

His dear friend and mentor, Lou Wills Hildreth welcomed him into the world of television when she asked him to host the Inside Gospel show on the Gospel Music Television network. JP is one of the rare individuals who has worked in both the artist and industry side of the music industry, supporting the preservation of Southern Gospel music history and promoting its future. His music career began with a successful trio called First Love out of Nashville, Tennessee. In 2007, he launched his solo ministry. Still heavily involved in the SGMA, JP stays busy with his solo concert tour schedule and emcees events and conferences for various industry events. Through it all, his desire is to use his time and talents for the glory of God.

For the last eight years, JP has traveled the United States and overseas, singing and sharing his passion for the Lord and hosting his weekly radio/television show, the Smoky Mountain Gospel Jubilee (www.smokymountaingospeljubilee.com). His new album will be released in a concert on October 7, 2019 at the Ogle Furniture Outlet in Sevierville, TN at 6:00pm. Mixed and mastered by Arthur Rice of the Kingdom Heirs, the album is called Something Old, Something New, and has favorites that span the decades on it. Arthur shared, “It was great fun going back and revisiting some of the great songs we’ve done together through the years!”

Learn more about JP Miller Ministries at: www.jpmillerministries.com and be sure to like his Facebook page @jpmillerministries to learn Southern Gospel news you’ll want to be a part of.

