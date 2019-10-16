Karen Peck and New River celebrate at 2019 Dove Awards

Written by Staff on October 16, 2019 – 4:07 pm -

Karen Peck and New River attended the 2019 Dove Awards last night in Nashville, Tenn., and were blessed with the Southern Gospel Song of the Year Award.

In today’s newsletter, Karen Peck writes, “Yesterday was such a beautiful, wonder day/night at the 50th Annual GMA Dove Awards in Nashville, TN. We are super excited to announce that “I Know I’ll Be There” won the Southern Gospel Song of the Year!Y’all!! We are so incredibly thankful to the Lord. What a privilege to co-write it with my dear friends Wayne Haun and Dave Clark.

Last night KPNR performed on a Southern Gospel segment, along with our friends Joseph Habedank and Triumphant. You can watch the entire GMA Dove Awards show this Sunday night on TBN at 8pm.”

Congratulations to Karen Peck and New River, and to all of the winners and nominees at the 2019 Dove Awards.

SGNScoops Magazine Facebook page is the site of live interviews from the Dove Awards red carpet. Be sure to see all of the videos by Craig Harris and Shanda Graves. They were able to talk to winners Karen Peck and New River. Enjoy the video below:

