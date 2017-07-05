LIFE IS A STORY Sweetly Sung On New Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver Album

Written by Staff on July 5, 2017 – 5:16 am -

Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver Compelling Collection Available August 25

Nashville, TN (June 26, 2017) – Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver bring unparalleled storytelling to fans on August 25 with the 12-track wonder LIFE IS A STORY. Described by Lawson as a mix of Bluegrass styles “from the middle of the road to the very traditional,” the album never strays from the heart of the genre. “So much of what makes good Bluegrass and Country music compelling comes down to great songwriters – and the stories told in their songs,” Lawson observes. “Life itself is really a continuous story that embraces the beginning, the middle and inevitable ending.” LIFE IS A STORY, and here it is sweetly sung. Fans can pre-order the digital release HERE.

Produced by Lawson and recorded in Sparta, Tennessee for Mountain Home Music Company, the new album features patriarch Doyle’s signature Lead and Baritone vocals, Mandolin and Mandola, and includes members: Josh Swift (Resophonic Guitar, Acoustic Lead Guitar and Percussion); Joe Dean (Banjo and Guitar); Dustin Pyrtle (Lead and Tenor vocals, Guitar); Eli Johnston (Lead and Baritone vocals, Bass) and Stephen Burwell (Fiddles). It is a massive array of talent that forms a powerful – and immediately identifiable musical force.

TRACK LISTING

“Kids These Days” (Alex Dooley, Tom Botkin, Kevin Denny)

“Little Girl” (Harley Lee Allen)

“Life Of A Hard Workin’ Man” (Joe Dean, Eli Johnston, Dustin Pyrtle)

“Life To My Days” (Jerry Salley, Lee Black, Devin McGlamery)

“I See A Heartbreak Comin'” (Doyle Lawson, Paul M. Humphrey)

“Guitar Case” (Donna Ulisse, Marc Rossi)

“What Am I Living For” (Fred Jay, Art Harris)

“Bluegrass Blues” (Kieran Francis Kane, James Paul O’Hara)

“Derailed” (Paula Breedlove, Brad Davis)

“Love Lives Again” (George Richey, Carmol Taylor, Norris D. Wilson)

“Cry Across Kansas” (Dale Pyatt, Mike Evans)

“Drivin’ It Home” (Jerry Salley, Kerry Kurt Phillips)

The circular nature of life is highlighted in the lead off track, “Kids These Days,” which Dustin Pyrtle sings in a nuanced tone that reflects on innocence, lyrically invoking the perfect memories of childhood. “Little Girl,” a #1 Country hit for John Michael Montgomery written by the late Harley Allen, was a crew favorite that made the project because Doyle heard it sung so often at sound check. “They love that song,” recalls Lawson. “And the more I listened, the more I loved it too.” The inspiring “Life To My Days,” the offering’s first “grat-track,” was written by friend and fellow hit songwriter Jerry Salley.

Band members Joe Dean, Eli Johnston and Dustin Pyrtle co-wrote “Life Of A Hardworking Man” while the group was in the studio recording the new project. “We already had the album title,” Lawson notes. “The guys wanted to create a character within the narrative – and so they crafted this hammer-banging, big machine thumping tale of a typical working man.” No life story would be considered complete without a bit of heartache, so Doyle and frequent co-writer Paul Humphrey sat down to write a song acknowledging that reality. The result is the fiddle-laced traditional Bluegrass “I See A Heartbreak Comin’.”

ABOUT DOYLE LAWSON & QUICKSILVER

With nearly 40 albums to their credit, the group has won numerous major awards, including seven International Bluegrass Music Association Vocal Group of the Year honors. For his contributions to cultural heritage as a musical trailblazer, Doyle received the National Endowment for the Arts National Heritage Fellowship award in 2006, and was inducted into the Bluegrass Hall of Fame in 2012. DLQ is an influential force in today’s Bluegrass world, and their last two releases (IN SESSION, BURDEN BEARER) received back-to-back Grammy nominations in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

Stay social:

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

FB: https://www.facebook.com/doylelawsonofficial/

Twitter: @DLQuicksilver https://twitter.com/DLQuicksilver

Website: http://www.DoyleLawson.com

Mountain Home Music Company

Website: http://mountainhomemusiccompany.com/

For more Gospel music news click here.

For the latest stories on your favorite artists read the SGNScoops Magazine latest issue here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Email



Related