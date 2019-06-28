Lorraine Walker: June issue of SGNScoops and building relationships

Written by Staff on June 28, 2019 – 4:08 pm -

Editor’s Last Word By Lorraine Walker for June 2019

Here is the June edition of SGNScoops Magazine and we are halfway through another year. It’s hard to believe we are almost finished the second decade of the second millennium. I’m relieved to see sunshine and blue skies today, as we’ve been deluged with rainstorms ever since it stopped snowing, or so it seems. I hope that today we’ve brought some light into your day through SGNScoops and the artists we have introduced in its pages.

The New Speer Family graced our cover and John Herndon had the pleasure of speaking to the members of this fantastic group which is rejuvenating the celebrated sounds of the original Speer Family. I also had the pleasure of speaking to various members through email even though I’ve never personally met them. Allison Durham Speer communicates like few are able to, regardless of the type of music. If you ever had any doubt that faith in God can move mountains, one look at the smile on her face will assure you of her belief in a God who does the impossible.

John Schneider is also an artist we have never featured before, but Jimmy Reno has introduced a man who has struggled with many losses, yet retained his faith in God. Schneider’s anticipated new release, “Recycled Grace,” is bound to be heartfelt and eloquent.

One artist that readers will already be familiar with is 11th Hour since member Jaquita Lindsey was on our writing team for some time. The group itself has been featured in the past and now Rob Patz has asked them to join the Creekside Gospel Music Convention family of artists. This trio is loved by so many and their songs continue to light up the charts months after release.

We appreciate the time all of these artists and writers took to tell the story of faith through music, along with new trio Avenue, as well as pianist virtuoso Jeff Stice, who both spoke with our esteemed writer, Robert York. Les Butler is also highly valued here, as he brings a touch of Bluegrass to our pages, through the story of Randy Spencer of the King James Boys. What a great issue, along with Jennifer Campbell showing us the greatness of our Heavenly Father in this month where we celebrate Father’s Day. Randall Hamm, Vonda Easley, and Rob Patz also lent their talent and pens, and we salute our whole staff, including our creative and design team.

I don’t often get a chance to visit with our SGNScoops team, but recently I went with my sister Joan, our proofreader and all-around error-catcher, to enjoy an afternoon with Vonda and Jack Armstrong. We had a good time with this fun couple and we appreciated that they would carve out a few hours in their too-short Niagara trip to visit with us. Vonda and I have been acquainted for several years but don’t really get to chat very often. We met Jack for the first time and I was reminded that regardless of accent, a sense of humor is something that connects people. A like spirit is also a positive connection and we all enjoyed the time of discussion and fun.

Strengthening relationships is something we all need to do, to either have an opportunity to show the love of Jesus to an unbeliever, or to build our own faith circle with people we trust. If you are an introvert like me, you find it difficult to step beyond basic greetings with your neighbors or the cashier you see regularly at your favorite store. Perhaps you are an extrovert who loves to chat but finds the deeper realities harder to discuss. It’s a learning curve for all of us to gain the trust of those around us enough to have the right to discuss our faith. I’m still learning and beyond talking about the random raccoon that appears to ravage our roofs, I haven’t built that many friendships on my street. But I’m trying.

I’m so glad we have the encouragement of gospel music, whatever style we happen to listen to, on any given day, to lift our spirits and strengthen us with the message of Jesus to face that day, whether we are asked to become uncomfortable or just watch for raccoons. Jesus loves us. The world needs to be reminded of that.

Thank you, as always, for spending your time with us at SGNScoops. We appreciate our readers and we know that we wouldn’t be here without you. If you are struggling and need encouragement, or need to hear more about the love of Jesus, please write to me or anyone on our staff. We read every note and email. Please write to me at lorraine@sgnscoops.com

By Lorraine Walker, Editor, SGNScoops Magazine

First published in the SGNScoops Magazine in June 2019.

