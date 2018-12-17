MESSIAH’S CALL WELCOMES JOSEPH OFFENBERGER

Written by Staff on December 17, 2018 – 9:50 am -

Knoxville, TN – Messiah’s Call is excited to announce that Joseph Offenberger of Liberty, SC will join the group filling the baritone position. Joseph will replace the recently departed Caleb Kelley, who held the position from 2016 to 2018.

Joseph sang lead with the Skyline Boys Quartet and most recently, The Port City Quartet. He launched a solo ministry in 2017 and recorded two solo projects. He is excited about the future and the doors that God continues to open.

“We are thrilled to have Joseph join the group,” says Jack Allen, owner and manager of Messiah’s Call. “During our time together, I can already see that he shares the vision that Corky and I have for Messiah’s Call. We look forward to the path God has set before us and we will begin that journey on January 13th when our 2019 tour begins.”

Joseph and his wife Kama live in Liberty, SC and are blessed with four children, Johnathan, Kaydin, Kara, and Maggie. When not on the road, he enjoys spending time with his family, cooking, and chasing a toddler around the house.

This talented mixed trio was founded in 2014 by owner, Jack Allen, who began his career in 2002 when he and his brother, Scott Allen formed Greater Faith Quartet. Messiah’s Call’s current radio single, “By the Touch of Your Hand” from their album entitled “Every Last One” is currently climbing the charts.

Messiah’s Call will be back in the studio in 2019 working on another incredible album with Chapel Valley.

Visit Messiah’s Call online at www.messiahscallmusic.com and be sure to like them on Facebook to learn more about upcoming news from this legendary mixed trio.

