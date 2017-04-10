THE MUSIC CITY SHOW CRUISE ANNOUNCES TALENT FOR 2018

Written by Staff on April 10, 2017 – 3:56 pm -

Spectacular Lineup For The Music City Show Cruise 2018 Features Fan Favorites Michael English, Nelons, Jeff & Sheri Easter, Karen Peck & New River, Joseph Habedank, Erwins, Tim Lovelace, and more!

Cabins On Sale Now!



Nashville, TN (April 5, 2017) – Some of gospel music’s most beloved artists and inspiring new talent will come together for one amazing week when the 2018 Music City Show Cruise sets sail from March 18-25, 2018. Filled with music day and night, and exotic ports of call – including Haiti, Jamaica and Mexico – this is a vacation you don’t want to miss!

Talent for the cruise is as follows: The Nelons, Michael English, Jeff & Sheri Easter, Karen Peck & New River, Browders, Joseph Habedank, Erwins, Amber Nelon Thompson, Jay Stone Singers, Jeff Stice, Misty Freeman, Allegiance, along with The Music City Show’s Jim Sheldon and Tim Lovelace.

In addition to the music, world-class accommodations and amenities await guests aboard Royal Caribbean’s amazing Oasis of the Seas, including an ice rink, aqua theatre, a ‘living central park,’ rock climbing walls, zip lines, and so much more.

Cabins start at $798.00 and are on sale now at www.themusiccityshow.com or by calling 1-855-346-7735.

