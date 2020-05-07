National Quartet Convention announces passing of Phil Brower

Written by Staff on May 7, 2020 – 6:23 am -

From the Facebook page of the National Quartet Convention on May 7, 2020:

“The National Quartet Convention is sad to report the passing of long-time NQC and Singing News Fan Awards producer, Phil Brower. Phil’s talents and accomplishments were as diverse as they were many. Beginning as a performer with the Spurrlows, Phil would move on to creative and management positions with the Zondervan Corporation and would also become Worship Pastor at one of the largest churches in Michigan. Phil was also the creative force behind Gaither Homecoming Radio and produced several TV specials for TBN. His drive and commitment were unwavering, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew and worked with him.”

Phil Brower was being treated for metastatic pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his wife, Lynne, and daughters, Shelley and Shannon, as well as several grandchildren.

Please be in prayer for the family and friends of Phil Brower.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related