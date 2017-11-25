The Nelons “The Americana Sessions” Available Now

Written by Staff on November 25, 2017 – 5:50 pm -

Beloved Family Group Performs Iconic Classic Songs

(November 24, 2017 – Nashville, TN) – The Nelons, known for their intricate family harmonies and soaring vocals, have put their signature style on beloved American classics with their new release, The Americana Sessions, available today on Daywind Records.

Produced and arranged by Jason Clark, the project features iconic classic compositions with intricate and stunning family harmonies, delivering the musical excellence that Kelly, Jason, Amber and Autumn are known for. From Glen Campbell’s “Gentle On My Mind,” to Dolly Parton’s “Coat of Many Colors,” and “An American Trilogy,” to “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” The Nelons weave songs of faith, family, God and country in a seamless journey on what could be condisdered a songbook of American culture. To support the new release, The Nelons have embarked on The Americana Sessions Tour, receiving rave reviews with many SOLD OUT performances in theatres across the country.

The Americana Sessions is available now at www.TheNelons.com , iTunes, Amazon and other digital retail outlets. FULL TRACK LISTING:

Gentle on my Mind Colors of the Wind Coat of Many Colors You Needed Me Daddy and Son Bridge Over Trouble Waters Oh, Senendoah Take Me Home, Country Roads An American Trilogy Mama Tried Battlefield

