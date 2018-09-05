Please pray for the Browders

Written by SGN Scoops Staff on September 5, 2018 – 9:08 am -

Merita Browder, mother of Matthew (and his wife Sonya), and David, of gospel artist family the Browders, passed away suddenly on September 4th, at the age of 57. Merita was blessed with a loving family and many friends.

Facebook PostFrom Matthew Browder….

Saddest time of my life. Me and David’s precious momma went to heaven yesterday. Please pray for us. Our hearts are crushed.

From David Browder…

I’m in shock! My precious dear momma passed away this morning unexpected. She was only 57. I will miss her so much, but I know she’s in the arms of Jesus. The family are going to make arrangements tomorrow morning at 10:00am. My mom is pictured here in our very first studio cassette tape recording titled “On Time.” We had a lot of great times with you on the road back then mom!

For More Info Go To The Browders Facebook Page Here

Please pray for this precious family as they grieve the passing of this much loved lady.

