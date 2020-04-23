Pray for the family of Larry Hinson

Written by Staff on April 23, 2020 – 7:03 am -

Larry Hinson has been on our prayer list at SGNScoops and we now report that he passed away last night, April 22, 2020.

From Jana Hinson (8:40pm EST) : It’s with a broken heart we announce that Larry G. Hinson of the youngest brother of the Original HINSONS has went to be with Jesus. Please continue to pray for us during this sorrowful time.

SGNScoops expresses our sympathies and condolences to the Hinson family at this time. We rejoice in knowing that Larry has gone to sing around the Throne of God.

