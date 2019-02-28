Pray for the family of Lou Wills Hildreth

Written by Staff on February 28, 2019 – 9:18 am -

SGNScoops has learned of the passing of Lou Wills Hildreth this morning. She joined her beloved husband Howard, who passed in December.

Lou was a friend to many of us at SGNScoops, and wrote regularly for the magazine up until a short time ago. She was a legend in gospel music, and known by many in other types of music.

Lou was inducted into the SGMA Hall of Fame in 2007. She was a member of the famous Wills family who sang for many years and brought gospel music into many different areas. Lou was also known for promoting concerts as well as many artists. She hosted several gospel music programs with JP Miller for many years.

Many people recognized Lou by her signature red curls, her big wide smile, and her sparkling eyes. I recognized her by her genuine love for people. She cared about those she met, and was encouraging to all.

Our prayers and sympathy go to the family of Lou Wills Hildreth. No details of services are known at this time.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related