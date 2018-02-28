Rob Patz asks if You are Missing the Mark

Written by Staff on February 28, 2018 – 5:10 pm -

Publisher’s Point by Rob Patz

Welcome to the February edition of the Publisher’s Point. So how was the first month of the year? Did you complete everything you wanted to accomplish? Did you keep your New Year’s resolutions? Are you on the path to a successful 2018?



Okay, right now is a moment of transparency. To be completely honest with you, I haven’t kept either of my resolutions. One was to exercise. Now, I’m not saying I haven’t exercised at all, but I haven’t exercised with any consistency.

I blew the other resolution too. I was going to be more organized. Yeah, that one hasn’t worked out too great either. In fact, I probably will lose this Publisher’s Point at least once before it actually makes the magazine. If that doesn’t make you laugh, nothing will.



Sometimes in life, we set standards and goals for ourselves, both of which are sometimes not attainable. I’m not saying we shouldn’t strive for high standards, or for lofty goals … far from it. I think we should always dream bigger than we can imagine, because we serve a God who wants us to set goals that are beyond our normal beliefs.

However, I do want to talk about something that has been weighing on my heart, and that is missing the mark when you set goals and standards. I’ll be honest with you … over the last month, I have struggled with my own self-worth. They say, in life, you can be your worst critic, and there have been times when I have questioned my own decisions. I’m not saying we shouldn’t question our own decisions. Again, this is something that we need to pray about.



When I wrote last month’s Publisher’s Point, I didn’t realize how the words that God had given me would come to such life, when I said, “2018 is a new year and new you.” As I have watched circumstances and events unfold in my own life over the last 30 days, it has made me realize that I may miss the mark I have set for myself.

I sometimes struggle to even see the mark, but I know that God is with me. I know that He cares very much for me and for what I’m doing, but He hasn’t brought me to this point to leave me. I do know that He alone is who I should focus on.

For so much of our life, we want to set these great and grandiose New Year’s resolutions. Please listen to me … I do think that we should all set goals. I think we should have things that we want to accomplish, because without goals – especially written down – we will never accomplish anything. But what I’m saying is that our first and foremost thing in life should be to immerse ourselves in what Jesus wants.



This month, I want to encourage you to know that if you are a Christian, you serve a God who is closer than a brother and who sees everything that you’re doing. He knows what you’re striving for. He knows that, at times, you’re going to miss the mark that you have set. Remember, He may not make the goal that you believe you should reach.

He is the God of grace, the God of love, and the God of peace. He loves you regardless of what you are striving for and wants you to make His goals your standard for your life this year.



Make plans to join me in Oxford, Ala., from March 1-3.We are going to have an awesome time. God is going to move, and we believe that lives will be changed. See you then.

Until next month, this is the Publisher’s Point.

