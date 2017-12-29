Season of Giving: A ROARK FAMILY CHRISTMAS TRADITION

Written by Staff on December 29, 2017 – 8:42 am -

Paul Roark, husband of Jetta and father to Shane and Travis, was a generous man who loved to give to others.

Travis shared from his heart, “When dad passed away, instead of flowers, we placed money into a fund to help make Christmas special for some local kids who would otherwise not have gifts to open at Christmas. This has become a tradition for our family.”

The Paul Roark Memorial Children’s Christmas Fund is supported by the generosity of some private donors and the items sold at Christmas in the Smokies. Chapel Valley matches the donations and sales and that money is used to bless local families in need each Christmas. Shane stated, “God blessed us with the ultimate gift, His Son. Christmas isn’t the same without Dad here, but I’m so thankful that we were blessed with a father who taught us how much joy there is in giving to others.”

This year, five children ages 3-9 were recipients of the gifts from the Paul Roark Memorial Children’s Christmas

Fund. “Paul may not be here to help us deliver the gifts to these special little ones, but his spirit of generosity and love inspires us as we continue to share this Christmas joy,” shared Jetta.

Merry Christmas to you and your families as you celebrate Christmas together!

