Selena Day: Don’t waste your suffering

I don’t know about those of you who are reading this, but for me, I have been banging my head against the proverbial wall in my brain.It is so easy to get lost in the vortex of opinions, debates, and agendas swirling in the world today. The past few months have put pressure on all of us.

Now, more than ever, we need to come together in unity and pray. Pray for our country and our leaders, pray for our world, pray for our families, pray for our ministries and ministers.

Turn off the television, the internet, and spend time lifting each other up.

This morning, I awoke a little before 5:00 a.m., and once again, I felt God gently calling me downstairs to spend time with him. I don’t say this in pride, but in humility, because I have been battling with Papa God about these early morning moments. I would rather be sleeping, or I haven’t seen the desired results from our time together. Don’t get me wrong, I love and am grateful for every moment we spend together, but I am also very transparent and real with God.

I give you this glimpse into my soul, so you will know what I am writing here isn’t just for you the reader, it is also me preaching to myself.

We entered this year with grand declarations. 2020: a year of double portion; 2020: a year of great vision. Then 2020 decided to hit us head-on, and we began crumbling.

The best thing about this year is that it has shaken us deeply. Scripture tells us in Hebrews 12 that what can be shaken will be shaken, and only that which is of God will remain.

This year has agitated and rubbed us raw. This morning as I read my devotion, I loved what the writer wrote: “A pearl is the only gem that has the ability to absorb and reflect. That is why the scripture sometimes refers to the kingdom of heaven being like a merchant. Jesus goes out and sells everything He has to purchase the pearl of great price. It is imperative to understand that, if you are going to be looking for pearls, you have to go into the sea of humanity, and there you find pearls in oysters. Unfortunately, every oyster does not produce a pearl. Only those that have spent their existence being irritated will become pearls. Their suffering has formed a substance inside of them that makes them precious. Do not waste your suffering and your sorrow…”

All oysters reside in the sea, and they all bump along the sand, but just a few will open enough to allow a piece of sand to enter and not regurgitate it back out. Only a few press into the uncomfortable and pain that the sand causes to produce pearls.

‘Do not waste your suffering!’ That phrase jumped from the pages of my devotions. Where has your heart been during this season of chaos and confusion? Have you wasted your suffering?

My heart has been leaning into God, but I have so many questions. I have squirmed and tried so very hard to displace the sand agitating me.

This morning as I write this, I am making a decision to change my focus back to the beginning of the year. I will proclaim that 2020 is the year of double portion and that all circumstances work for my good, because I know to whom I belong.

Our words have power, so when believers speak gloom and doom when the world seems to be going in a negative direction, it can be devastating.

Proverbs 18:21 (GNV) “What you say can preserve life or destroy it, so you must accept the consequences of your words.”

As the bride of Christ, we need to be as the woman from Proverbs 31: “Even in the night (dark) season she arises and set food on the table for the hungry ones in her house and for others.”

In this dark season, let us begin to set the table for those hungry to find meaning by speaking positive words of life. Christ has given us the keys to the kingdom, now let us rise up and use them.

We need to filter our circumstances by the purification of scripture: whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever things are just, whatever things are pure, whatever things are lovely, whatever things are of good report. Let us meditate on anything that is of virtue and anything praiseworthy.

When we begin to practice the aforementioned, we will discover love, joy, peace, longsuffering, kindness, goodness and faithfulness reigning in our lives.

Today, let us focus on the best parts of 2020, and begin to pronounce that this year will be a year of great opportunity for the message of Christ. That will be my message for those around me.

It may mean that when others around you are in fear of illness, you proclaim that, “No weapon formed against me will prosper.” It may mean that when you see someone die from illness, you declare that, “Everything works for the good of those who love God and are called according to His purpose.” It may mean that you just sit with those who are hurting in this world and not give any advice, but only show your love and friendship to others in action and not with Christianize words.

Remember to whom we belong and remember the message that has been spoken to you in your life. Great opportunity comes from adversity. I believe that greatness is coming out of 2020 and that our best days are ahead.

By Selena Day

www.journey4women.com

www.queenliving.org

Selena Day is a motivational speaker and is available to speak at your conference or event. You may contact her at selenaday@me.com http://www.queenliving.org http://facebook.com/queenismsbyselenaday. Photographs courtesy of Selena Day.

