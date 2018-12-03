SGNScoops welcomes Les Butler

Written by Staff on December 3, 2018 – 1:26 pm -

Seattle, Washington (Dec. 3, 2018) SGNScoops Magazine has built a solid core of readers since it’s inception as a digital magazine in 2009. During that time, artists from a broad spectrum of Christian music have been featured, including Balsam Range, Zach Williams and the Isaacs.

Rob Patz, owner and publisher of SGNScoops Magazine, has brought on staff a strong voice in gospel music, to feature highlight the Bluegrass side of Christian music. Les Butler, of Butler Music Group, will begin writing for the magazine in 2019.

“Although I’m mostly known as a Southern gospel guy, my Bluegrass roots run deep; very deep,” says Butler. “I grew up on Flatt and Scruggs, Live from Carnegie Hall. Earl was the first to show me his three-finger banjo roll. I’ve played and toured with Dailey and Vincent. I’ve been blessed to host a national award-winning syndicated Bluegrass Gospel show for over 20 years. Yes, I guess it’s safe to say that in addition to being a Southern Gospel guy, I am also a Bluegrass guy.”

“We are thrilled to have Les Butler come on board SGNScoops,” says Patz. “Les and I have known each other for some time, and I’ve wanted to add his exceptional talent to the magazine for awhile. We both feel the time is now right for him to share this part of his life with us.”

Butler continues, “I’m pleased to announce that I will be writing a monthly Bluegrass gospel column, ‘Les Butler and Friends,’ for my friend Rob Patz starting in the January issue of SGNScoops Magazine. I think you’re going to enjoy getting to know some of my Bluegrass buddies!”

Les Butler and friends will be added to the SGNScoops Magazine’s regular features beginning next month. More information can be found at www.sgnscoops.com.

