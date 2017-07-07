The Shireys join Alpha Source Media Group, taking a bold step into the Future

Written by Staff on July 7, 2017 – 4:42 pm -

West Columbia, SC (July 7, 2017) – The Shireys along with Alpha Source Media Group announce an exciting collaboration that will impact the world of Southern Gospel music.

The alliance was announced today in Nashville, TN. Together The Shireys will work with Alpha Source Media Group to identify new opportunities to share their love of music and the great message of Jesus.

“We are so excited to take this step in our ministry. God has told us to be bold for such a time as this,” said Wayne, the group’s spokesman.

Unique to The Shireys is that they are a two-generation family that brings experience from the past to the music of today with a special blend of tight family vocals. Wayne and Darlene Shirey are no strangers to Gospel music. Their families are rich with ministry heritage from music to preaching. Today they stand with their daughter, Rachael Shirey Flowers. This gifted young singer is a powerhouse vocalist that adds much energy and passion to trio’s performance both on and off the stage.

While in Nashville this week, The Shireys have begun selecting music for a new project to be released later in 2017. Darlene stated, “We are holding nothing back! Wayne and I feel strongly that there are so many who need the hope of Jesus. The next generation of Gospel singers are here today and we need to be sure to pave a road for them to reach their generation.”

For more information on The Shireys, click here. Follow them on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and other social media outlets.

For more Gospel music news click here.

For Gospel music features and articles, read the latest issue of SGNScoops Magazine found here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related