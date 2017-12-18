TONIGHT ON TBN: JASON CRABB WELCOMES THE CRABB FAMILY, REBA MCENTIRE, JAY & ALLISON DEMARCUS, AND AMY GRANT

Tune in at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central as Jason and his guests talk about the season of Christmas, faith, family and even share a few tunes together.

It’s a DON’T MISS MONDAY NIGHT, only on TBN!

ABOUT JASON CRABB

WHATEVER THE ROAD

GRAMMY® winner Jason Crabb is well known as one of the most compelling voices in any genre of music.

With his power, range, and passion, he has moved easily among musical styles including gospel, country, pop and southern gospel. With his Reunion Records debut, Whatever The Road, fans of that incredible talent will gain a deeper understanding of the heart behind the voice.

In recording his fifth solo album, Crabb poured himself into his songwriting and the payoff is his most personal album yet. In further expanding his creative resume, the dynamic young artist explores the things that matter most and the greatness of the God he serves. “You have to reach in deeper places to write music, and with songwriting you have to stay there for a little bit,” says Crabb, who co-wrote seven of the album’s ten songs.

Working with producers Jason Ingram (Chris Tomlin, Tenth Avenue North, Kari Jobe), and Paul Mabury (Lauren Daigle, One Sonic Society), Crabb takes a bold new step forward, not just lyrically but stylistically, and has finely honed a collection of anthems for the church that have sophisticated pop sensibilities as well as deep, substantive lyrics. (https://www.jasoncrabbmusic.com/bio) (December 18, 2017)

