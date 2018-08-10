Tune In Alert: Booth Brothers on Paul Heil

Tune In Alert: Booth Brothers on Paul HeilWritten by Staff on August 10, 2018 – 1:17 pm -
From the Booth Brothers:
We want to let you know that we will be the Featured Artist on Paul Heil’s THE GOSPEL GREATS program that will air this weekend. You can find out if it is broadcast on a radio station in your area by going to THE GOSPEL GREATS’ website (www.thegospelgreats.com) and use the “Station Finder” in the upper left corner of most pages.
If no local station is available, the program is broadcast on Sirius/XM’s enLighten channel #65 and is also streamed online at this link:
www.thegospelgreats.com/webstations.htm. We hope you will tune in or access the program online! The Booth Brothers, PO Box 847, Spring Hill, TN 37174. 866-722-6684.
www.boothbrothers.com
