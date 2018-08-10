Tune In Alert: Booth Brothers on Paul Heil

Written by Staff on August 10, 2018 – 1:17 pm -

Booth Brothers

Booth Brothers

From the Booth Brothers:

We want to let you know that we will be the Featured Artist on Paul Heil’s THE GOSPEL GREATS program that will air this weekend. You can find out if it is broadcast on a radio station in your area by going to THE GOSPEL GREATS’ website (www.thegospelgreats.com) and use the “Station Finder” in the upper left corner of most pages.

Booth Brothers on Paul Heil

Paul Heil

If no local station is available, the program is broadcast on Sirius/XM’s enLighten channel #65 and is also streamed online at this link:
www.thegospelgreats.com/webstations.htm. We hope you will tune in or access the program online! The Booth Brothers, PO Box 847, Spring Hill, TN 37174. 866-722-6684.

Booth Brotherswww.boothbrothers.com

Read the full SGNScoops Magazine July 2018 HERE
Download the PDF of SGNScoops Magazine HERE

Find SGNScoops On Facebook HERE
Listen To Today’s Gospel Music Online HERE


Tags: , , ,
Posted in announcements, artists | Comments Off on Tune In Alert: Booth Brothers on Paul Heil

Sorry, comments for this entry are closed at this time.