Weekend Word- “Fear Less, Pray More” by: Vonda Easley

Written by scoopsnews on May 26, 2018 – 5:15 am -

No matter your age, there’s likely something that you fear. It could be fear of the unknown, aging, being alone, losing a loved one, rejection or something more.

God’s word says “Be strong. Take courage…because God, your God, is striding ahead of you. He’s right there with you. He won’t let you down; he won’t leave you.”

Deuteronomy 31:6

A prayer for you today:

Heavenly Father, it is so awesome to know that we can dwell in Your loving presence. Thank you for providing a place where fear has no power over us because Your mercy ensures forever. Touch the person reading this today Lord and give them peace and wisdom to get through this day..

In JESUS name……. Amen!

Until next week……

Happy Saturday Y’all!

V

