Youth in Gospel: Fayth Lore

Written by Staff on March 31, 2020 – 10:33 am -

Youth in Gospel by Lyndsey Chandler featuring Fayth Lore

I am excited to introduce to you this month’s featured artist, Fayth Lore!

Lyndsey Chandler: Where are you from?

Fayth Lore: I am from Southern Ohio. I live in a town called Portsmouth. I like to imagine that my town could be painted like the unique small towns in all of the Hallmark movies. Everybody knows most everybody, and we have a lot of cool history. My house is in the rural part of the city. It’s typical to hear ‘watch for deer’ when you get ready to drive home.

LC: How long have you and your family been traveling?

FL: My family never really intended to be doing ministry like we are right now. But, that’s the cool part about Christianity and letting Christ lead your life. Jesus makes life exciting. My dad was a pastor for most of my life, as well as a pharmacist. Mom took care of everything behind the scenes at home and was very active with the church my brother and I grew up at. Dad taught Samuel and I how to harmonize with him on a song that we surprised Mom with one Sunday night. I was 10 years old and Samuel was nine. The rest is history. We began singing a lot more in church, and then other churches invited us to come sing for them. In 2015, our family stepped into full time music ministry. We now call ourselves ‘musicianaries’.

LC: Do you have any siblings?

FL: I have one sibling named Darren Samuel Lore, but he goes by Samuel. He recently married his lovely bride, Rebekah, in May of 2019. So, I do have a new sister by marriage now.

LC: Who’s your biggest inspiration in Southern gospel music?

FL: I admire a lot of people in the gospel music world. One person I’ll mention in particular, is Peg McKamey. To me, Peg represents faithfulness and authenticity. I’m a person who may try to fit a mold to make sure that someone likes me. When I look at her, though, I see a unique artist that has remained true to herself and her calling. I’ve never known another female singer to kick off a shoe during a song. When I hear Peg sing a song like, “God On The Mountain,” I feel like I’m right there with her. Her confidence in the lyric persuades me to hold onto hope.

Another artist that I aspire to be like is Karen Peck Gooch. To me, she is the epitome of southern hospitality. What stands out to me, is that Karen makes you feel like she’s singing every song on that stage just for you. When I’ve seen her in concert, or at places like NQC, I’ve always noticed that she pays attention to each and every person that approaches her product table. If she’s talking to you, she’s looking you in the eye, and truly listening to what you have to say. She cares for people. I love that about her and I’ve learned from it.

LC: What does a day off look like for you?

FL: I get this question all of the time. I’m sure most every artist sighs like I do when we hear this question. I don’t think that you truly ever have a day off when you do something like touring in music. There’s always bookings to be made, social media to update, marketing that needs done, laundry; the list goes on and on. So, I guess a day off would just be working with my dad on the behind the scenes work that goes into full time ministry. I live pretty close to my grandparents and family, so when we are home, I try to visit with them when I get the chance. Home is my favorite place to be.

LC: What’s the funniest thing that’s ever happened to you on stage?

FL: Well, I think I am gifted with the rare skill of embarrassing myself daily. My family has picked up the song, “Boundless Love,” and we’ve been singing it acapella. My dad accidentally hit the wrong note on his keyboard, and we started singing it in the entirely wrong key. We knew something was off, but we tried to just flow with it for the first few lines. Finally, we had to stop and just start over on the right key. Of course, these are always the moments that the entire church has their phones out to record for Facebook.”

LC: What is something that motivates you to keep singing?

FL: I’m going to be real. I’ve stopped and reflected on this question quite a bit. I mostly want to be involved in something that truly makes a difference. What motivates me to keep singing is the audiences we sing to every week. I don’t want to just sing. How boring. I want to make music and sing music that people can feel. The best compliment I can get after a service or concert is when someone comes up and says that they felt something at church, inside of them for the first time in years. Some have come up to us and said that there is just something different about our group that feels real. That inspires me to keep going. And, I hope to inspire other artists to do more than just perform on stage. Jesus is real to me. The world deserves to know Him in the fullness that I am blessed to know Him.

LC: What is a message you would like to get out to young people?

FL: Purpose. So many young people feel like they need to be more like the girl they wish they were more like on Instagram. Or guys feel like they need to have accomplished the same things as the other guy on the football team. God made you for a reason and a purpose that only you can fulfill. There never has been, and there never will be, another you. So, stop trying to be someone else and just be you for Jesus. He made you like you are for a reason, to fulfill your God-given destiny.

LC: I want to give a special thank you to Fayth for doing this interview with me. I hope you all enjoyed it!

To find more information about the Lore Family, you can go to thelorefamilyministries.com.

To see more Youth in Gospel articles, visit facebook.com/sgn.scoops.7.

By Lyndsey Chandler

First published by SGNScoops Magazine in February 2020

Did you know that you can receive the printed, full-color version of SGNScoops Magazine by subscription? Find out more HERE Find SGNScoops Magazine On Facebook HERE. You can download the latest edition of SGNScoops Magazine HERE.

Read the latest edition of SGNScoops Magazine online HERE.

Listen To Today’s Gospel Music HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest



Related