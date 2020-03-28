Youth in Gospel: Jordy Hinson

Written by Staff on March 28, 2020 – 12:33 pm -

Our interview is with one of the sweetest girls: Jordy Hinson.

Jordy sings and travels with her family, the Hinson Family. She was born and raised in Caddo Mills, Texas, but moved to Nashville, Tenn. in April of 2017. She lives in Tennessee and says she will always be a Texas girl at heart. She (turned) 23 in February 2020.

Born into gospel music royalty, Jordy started singing at a very young age. She was always with her family when they traveled and sang, and started singing professionally at the age of 14.

Jordy has a few hobbies that keep her busy, including making jewelry, crocheting, and playing guitar. She loves nature and watching God’s design. “I call myself an old lady most of the time. I am just an old soul I guess,” Jordy says.

This young songstress has a sister that is 18 months older than her, along with a stepbrother. Her sister just had a baby and Jordy says that she is excited about getting to be an aunt.

Along with being able to play the guitar, Jordy can also chord on the piano and mandolin. She loves music and says that she is striving to get better all the time. If she was not singing, Jordy would be in school to become a sonogram technician, as she has always wanted to be in the medical field. Jordy loves makeup and is currently taking steps toward getting her Makeup Artist Certificate.

Ireland and New Zealand are definitely two places on her bucket list that she would like to visit someday. Her favorite fast food restaurant is Chick-Fil-A and says that, “Any Christian that answers any differently needs prayer. All jokes aside, seriously, they need prayer!”

A day off for Jordy is usually at home, on the couch with a fresh-popped bag of popcorn, and Netflix. When she is off the road, relaxation is a necessity.

When asked what is the funniest thing that has happened to Jordy on stage, she said, “Oh man…there are so many stories, but probably the funniest thing to me was when a wasp flew into my hair while we were singing. I was trying so hard to keep my cool but.. it was a wasp. I ended up freaking out. Just picture that. ”

Many times there is a specific group or soloist that has inspired us all in one way or another. Jordy told us who her biggest inspiration in Southern gospel music and why. “I would have to say my biggest inspiration are the Isaacs. I am probably their biggest fan and they don’t even know it. I love the group as a whole. Each member has their own unique ability and talent. Their vocal control and ability to dance around different harmony parts are what made me fall in love with them as a little girl! Now as I’ve grown up, I’ve learned to appreciate their sweet spirits and anointing. I have definitely learned to sing off of the Isaacs’ music.”

The Hinson Family is an award-winning trio that is carrying on a true legacy. The Original Hinsons began in Freedom, CA on December 12, 1967, and blazed a trail in gospel music that still burns to this day. The current group books approximately 150 dates a year, sometimes more depending on the different events that arise throughout the year. Christy, Jordy’s mom, has traveled most of her life. Weston Hinson, the son of Kenny Hinson, was introduced to the Southern gospel scene a little later in life, and started touring with Jordy’s mom and grandparents when he was in his late 20s. Despite who Weston’s parents are, he was kept from the Southern gospel scene as a kid, now he is fulfilling the call of God on his life and honoring the legacy left behind.

Jordy shares,“My motivation not only comes from God but from the people. I am blessed to get to do what I do. I get to see so many lives changed and young people encouraged. It honestly is what keeps me going. Many people don’t realize the sweat and tears that go into this ministry. It takes hard work and dedication; even when we want to give up, we think back on what God has done and what he has called us to do and it keeps us moving forward. I so strongly believe that this generation of young people is designed to be more than they could ever imagine for the kingdom of God. We are coming to a time when young people need to take a stand for Jesus. I just want to encourage you to keep going and don’t let the enemy distract you from your purpose.’’

”A life goal is honestly just to be everything I can be for God and know that I have done my best. I also would like one of the inventions I have thought up to not be invented already.”

For more information about The Hinson Family, you can go to www.TheHinsonFamily.com

By Lyndsey Chandler

First published by SGNScoops Magazine in November 2019

