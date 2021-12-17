Life Upraised – December 17 2021

“…remember the words of the Lord Jesus, how he said, It is more blessed to give than to receive.” Acts 20:35b

It’s the Christmas season. The season of giving. He gave… so we give. Some give gifts. Pretty packages with bows. Others give their time, a listening ear, or a shoulder to lean on. Then there are those who give their talents. Decorating, making things look nice. The organizers, the speakers, the singers. There are so many different ways that we can give to others!

The Bible also talks about being a cheerful giver, and we usually relate that to offerings at church, but I think the same principle can apply in this area. Are we “cheerfully” giving of ourselves? If you’re a giver, there will always be those who will take advantage, but don’t let that stop you. Find those in need! While I was looking up scriptures this week about giving, I ran across this one in Luke:“Give,and it shall be given unto you; good measure, pressed down, and shaken together, and running over, shall men give into your bosom. For with the same measure that ye mete withal it shall be measured to you again.” Luke 6:38 So if we are generous and compassionate towards others, it will come full circle back to us. We will be, as Jesus said “blessed.”

One of the definitions of blessed in Merriam-Webster is 1) very welcome, pleasant, or appreciated. I don’t know about you, but to me that sounds like a win-win situation!

We love because He first loved us. We give because He gave.

Be a giver this holiday season! Feel the joy that comes from pouring yourself into others. It may just catch on the rest of the year. This world can use more cheerful givers… why not let it begin with me and you!