On A Mission To Encourage: Name Calling

By: Bob Etzel

I love working with kids. I drive the school bus full-time, and I also teach in our church. They all call me “Mr. Bob.”

When they have a question, they call “Mr. Bob” or when they have a story, they say “Mr. Bob.” I also hear their voices say, “Mr. Bob” when they want to tattle. The other day, it was “Mr. Bob, Sammy called Travis a name.”

With little ones, you talk to them and they are pretty good to listen for a bit. Then, I went on social media and saw all kinds of name calling from grown-ups because things didn’t go the way they wanted it to. God reminded me of an old song, I used to hear when I was growing up:

Verse 1

I’ve learned to know a name I highly treasure.

O how it thrills my spirit through and through!

O precious name, beyond degree or measure,

My heart is stirred when-e’er I think of You!

Verse 2

That name brings gladness to a soul in sorrow.

It makes life’s shadows and its clouds depart –

Brings strength in weakness for today, tomorrow.

That name brings healing to an aching heart.

Chorus

My heart is stirred when-e’er I think of Jesus,

That blessed name which sets the captive free –

The only name through which I find salvation.

No name on earth has meant so much to me!

In Philippians 2:9-11, we learn more about this great name. It says, “Wherefore God also hath highly exalted him, and given him a name which is above every name:

“That at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of things in heaven, and things in earth, and things under the earth;

“And that every tongue should confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father.”

You see, the only name calling we the people should be doing is calling on the name of Jesus. That name has power! It brings gladness, peace, healing, and it is the name that brings Salvation. So, no matter what you or I may be facing, call on the name of the One who can truly meet each and every need.

Something to think about: Whose name can I mention, as I call upon the name of Jesus today?