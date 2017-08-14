Alabama Quartet Convention welcomes Perrys, Jordan Family Band, more

Written by Staff on August 14, 2017 – 5:29 pm -

Webster defines a convention as ‘an assembly of persons, met for a common purpose.’ That’s what the Alabama Quartet Convention is all about, a common purpose to praise God. The fourth annual ALQC was held July 27 – 29, 2017 at the Forest Hill Church of God in Mobile, AL.

Over thirty national, regional and local artists assembled together to sing songs of encouragement, salvation and to uplift the body of Christ. The Perrys, the Jordan Family Band, New Ground, Day Three, Answered Prayer, Barry Rowland and Deliverance, Ricky Atkinson and Compassion, plus many others all crossed the platform to present the best in Southern Gospel Music.

Co-founders Scott Washam and Amy Dunnam began this journey four years ago with a simple concept: How do we want to be treated as an artist when we attend a music convention, and, if we were fans, what would we want to hear and see? This idea has helped the two achieve one of the most sought after conventions by artists in the nation.

This year’s theme was ‘Sowing Seeds – One Testimony At A Time.’ Over the three day event, many seeds were being sown, including the ALQC giving back to each artist. On Saturday morning, the ALQC hosted an artist-only prayer breakfast event. This year’s guest speaker was Jonathan Goodwin of Redemption World Records. His message followed along with the theme and taught that we sow

seeds in three ways; our time, our talent and our treasure. What a great message it was.

Washam said in an earlier statement, “Every year, the event gets bigger and better. But this year was a different kind of better. There was such a feeling of unity and family. We brought in 12 new groups this year, and our fans and ALQC ‘seasoned’ artists fell in love with them.” Some of the new groups included: The singing Epps Family from Lincolnton, Georgia; Master Peace Quartet from Dalton, Georgia; The Connell’s from Jacksonville, Alab., Heart’s Song from Shannon, N. C., and many more. Amy Dunnam said, “We are so honored that these groups would want to come spend their weekend with us. It’s humbling.”

On Thursday night, the Perrys really brought their best. There was such a sweet anointing in the house that the atmosphere was thick. Other crowd favorites included The Jordan Family Band, Day Three and New Ground. Mickey Bell, DJ for the Dixie Gospel Caravan in Birmingham, Alab.,

kept the crowd on their heels with laughter, encouragement and sometimes tears.

Both Amy and Scott agreed that for them the most special moment of this year’s ALQC was when all 30 artists gathered in the altar around Exodus to pray for Mike Watson’s complete healing. Mike has been fighting cancer and had finished his last treatment. Everyone looks forward to him being on the road again soon.

If you’ve never been to an Alabama Quartet Convention, Scott Washam asks,

“What are you waiting for?”

For more information on the ALQC, please take a moment and visit their facebook page @thealqc or website at www.thealqc.com.

For the latest issue of SGNScoops Magazine click here.

For Gospel music news click here.

For more artist features click here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related