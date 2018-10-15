Alan Godsey of the Northmen and Cathy has passed away

Written by Staff on October 15, 2018 – 2:47 pm -

SGNScoops was sorry to hear of the passing of Alan Godsey.

Alan’s son, Scott, posted the following earlier today on his Facebook page:

I loved my Daddy so much, he was a one of a kind and loved his family more than anything followed by his passion for Southern Gospel music. I miss him so much already, but I know he is in Heaven singing better than he ever has. He probably already recruited singers and made a quartet, maybe even has a tour bus driving on the streets of gold.

He is not suffering anymore, and I am so thankful for that.

I Love You Dad!

ANNOUNCEMENT: Alan Wayne Godsey, 66, passed on to eternal life on Saturday evening, October 13, 2018 at Hospice Home in Fort Wayne. Alan was born July 8, 1952 to Ernest Elbert Godsey and Christine (Upchurch) Godsey who preceded him in death. Alan was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, and moved to Fort Wayne as a teenager. Alan founded The Northmen, and the Northern Gospel Singing Convention. His desire was to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ through song. He began singing at the age of 4, with his family group, The Upchurch Family. He loved being with his family, enjoyed any activity the grandkids were involved in and family vacations. He is survived by his wife of 46 years Cathy (Wallace) Godsey, daughter Amanda (Jason) Moore, son, Scott Godsey; three grandchildren, Madeline Moore, Jonathan Moore, and Lincoln Godsey; two sisters Judy (Vernon) Baker and Helen (Jeff) Gallant; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral Service will be held at D.O. McComb and Sons- Pine Valley 1320 E Dupont Rd on Thursday October 18, 2018 10:30 am with calling one hour prior. Visitation will also be at the funeral home Wednesday October 17, 2018 from 2 pm – 4 pm and 6pm – 8pm. Burial in Prairie Grove Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. To sign the online guestbook visit mccombandsons.com

SGNScoops wishes to express sympathy and condolences to the Godsey family. You are in our prayers.

