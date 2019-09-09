Beyond the Song: Jason Davidson sings “He Came Searching For Me”

Written by Staff on September 9, 2019 – 4:14 pm -

Jantina de Haan-Baksteen goes Beyond the Song to talk to Jason Davidson about his song, “He Came Searching For Me.”

Jantina de Haan-Baksteen: Please introduce yourself to the readers of SGNScoops. I know you have a long history in music please tell us something about that.

Jason Davidson: I was born in Philadelphia, Mississippi, and started singing in church at a very early age. Some of my earliest memories of singing are standing on a brick hearth in the home where I grew up, holding a play microphone, and singing along with the Hinsons and ghe Happy Goodman Family. I cut my first record when I was 15 years old, and started singing with various singing groups after that. Most of my high school years involved school during the week, and climbing on a bus to go sing on Thursday or Friday. After I got married, I wanted to settle down and not travel as much, so I started singing background vocals in a studio, and sang with local groups through my twenties and thirties.

Jantina: You have two great albums out. One is called “Baptism.” Why is this the title?

Jason: In 2012, I felt God leading me to do more singing out, and to cut a record. That record was “Baptism.” The title cut is a song about a young boy being baptized and his memories of that. One of my earliest memories is being baptized and the song really resonated with me. I can still remember that day so clearly, even though I was only around five years old. I knew something supernatural was going to take place when I went under the water, but I had no idea what it would be. Would I see angels? Would I see Jesus? That day somehow burned itself into my memory, and I still sing about it today.

Jantina: Please tell us about that song “He Came Searching For Me,” from the album of the same title.

Jason: I met my producer Les Butler in 2014, and we started working on another record. He called me from a hotel room one day, and said, “Man, have I got a song for you!” He sent me what would become the title cut of the record, a song called “He Came Searching For Me,” written by Marty Funderburk and Kip Fox.

Jantina: Was the message in song your story?

Jason: The song was amazing, but it really touched me because of the message. I had an old friend who had come to God after being an atheist for most of his life. Allen spent most of his life running away from God, but there was that one day out on the highway, that God came looking for Allen, and that changed everything for him.

Jantina: What is the message you want the listeners to know?

Jason: I want everyone who hears that song to know that no matter where they are, how far they have gone, or how far they feel from God, He is patiently waiting for them and is actively seeking them out. It’s amazing that when we come to the end of our road, and finally turn around, God isn’t a million miles away, where we left Him. He is still standing right there beside us, to pick us up, dust us off, and bring us home.

Jantina: You are not a full time singer but fulltime active at your church, please share with us something about that.

Jason: I don’t travel full time, though that was a dream of mine for some time. My time with my family at our church on Sunday services is very important to me, and I want my kids to see their dad worshiping in church beside them on Sunday morning. I travel and sing out often, but not as much as a regular, fulltime singer or group does. I just try to find the balance in being there with, and for, my family, and ministering to others, and sometimes that can be a tough act to balance. I lead our church praise team and I am very active in ministry in my home church. Between all that and singing out, I stay very busy doing what I feel that God has called me to do, which is be a light and an encourager to others.

Jantina: What is around the corner for you music-wise? Is there a new album in the making?

Jason: I am working on a new project, and have been writing songs toward it for some time. I have been very blessed to have the opportunity to write with some of the greatest writers I know, and they have also become my friends. Joel Lindsey, who wrote, “It Was The Cross That Got To Me,” from my last record, has been a mentor and a friend in the songwriting journey, along with so many others. I am excited for everyone to hear the songs we are working on, and can’t wait to see what the future holds.

Jantina: Do you have the desire to become a fulltime singer?

Jason: With all the things that are going on in my life, I don’t think that I could manage a fulltime singing career. I definitely won’t rule it out, but I feel that God is going to use the songs through radio and social media to go out and minister to people in my place. There are many times that going live on social media has brought tens of thousands of listeners together at one time, and I feel that will be one of the avenues that God uses to get the songs to people who are hurting. In the end, it’s not really about what I want to do for a career, but rather how God can use what I’m doing to reach the most hurting people possible. I’m open to His will and plan, whatever that is!

Jantina: Where can they find you on the web?

Jason: My website is HERE and folks can find me on Facebook and Instagram by searching for Jason Davidson Music.

Jantina: Is there something particular you want our readers to know?

Jason: I am so thankful for the opportunity that God is giving me, and allowing me to reach people who need to hear about the good news of Jesus Christ. He called me to sing and to be an encouragement to those who are hurting and to answer that call is the greatest honor I could ever hope to have.

Thanks Jason for sharing your story to all the readers. Blessings in all the work you do for God’s kingdom.

We hope all of our readers enjoy this song by Jason Davidson, “He Came Searching For Me.”

