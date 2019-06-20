Carman releases “The Flag” with Southern Gospel Artists

Written by Staff on June 20, 2019 – 3:38 pm -

Nashville, TN (June 19, 2019): Grammy-nominated and platinum-selling legend, Carman, has released a brand new single to radio. “The Flag” features several of Southern Gospel’s top artists including Ernie Haase, Joseph Habedank, Pat Barker, and Matt Felts. These four talented singers combine their dynamic vocals to provide a stellar quartet joining Carman for this patriotic tribute to America’s beloved Stars and Stripes. This passionate song, released just ahead of Independence Day, was written by Carman and has received standing ovations all over the county during his successful “Legacy Tour.”

“I grew up listening to Carman as a kid in the small town of Xenia, Ohio. I never dreamed that I would one day get to sing on his record. I want to thank him not only for this opportunity but for choosing Southern artists on this album. Carman is a true living legend and pioneer,” stated Joseph Habedank.

“The Flag” will be available for purchase soon through digital retailers everywhere and will be distributed to radio on Dream Big Promotions radio compilation. All radio programmers can receive a download of this exciting new song for immediate airplay by emailing Matt Felts at matt@mattfelts.com.

