Craig Harris catches the Collingsworth Family in concert

The Collingsworth Family performed at Welch College’s Celorio Hall, which is located in Gallatin, Tenn., on July 12. Craig Harris was on hand to capture images of the event.

More on the Collingsworth Family:

StowTown Records artist The Collingsworth Family was elated to earn their first GRAMMY® nomination for the upcoming  60th Annual GRAMMY Awards®. Their project, The Best of The Collingsworth Family – Volume 1, is nominated for Best Roots Gospel Album.

Collingsworth FamilyThe Best of The Collingsworth Family – Volume 1 and Volume 2 are available at all digital and retail outlets.
Also available at Christian music retail stores is their most recent release, That Day Is Coming, which is a live DVD recording that showcases the amazinCollingsworth Familyg talent and passion of The Collingsworth Family. All of these are distributed by Sony/Provident Distribution.

