Craig Harris catches the Collingsworth Family in concert

Written by Staff on September 16, 2018 – 3:22 pm -

The Collingsworth Family performed at Welch College’s Celorio Hall, which is located in Gallatin, Tenn., on July 12. Craig Harris was on hand to capture images of the event.

More on the Collingsworth Family: StowTown Records artist The Collingsworth Family was elated to earn their first GRAMMY® nomination for the upcoming 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards®. Their project, The Best of The Collingsworth Family – Volume 1, is nominated for Best Roots Gospel Album.

The Best of The Collingsworth Family – Volume 1 and Volume 2 are available at all digital and retail outlets. are available at all digital and retail outlets.

That Day Is Coming, which is a live DVD recording that showcases the amazin g talent and passion of The Collingsworth Family. All of these are distributed by Sony/Provident Distribution. Also available at Christian music retail stores is their most recent release,, which is a live DVD recording that showcases the amazing talent and passion of The Collingsworth Family. All of these are distributed by

Read the full SGNScoops August Magazine Here.

Download the PDF of SGNScoops Magazine HERE Find SGNScoops On Facebook HERE

Listen To Today’s Gospel Music Online HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest



Related