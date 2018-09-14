Creekside announces end of voting period for Diamond Awards

Written by Staff on September 14, 2018 – 3:42 am -

Have you voted for your favorite nominee in the 2018 Diamond Awards? If not, click HERE and do so today! September 15 is the final day to vote so you need to visit the site today. Make sure your voice is heard!

The 2018 Diamond Awards are open to all fans, artists and industry personnel. Anyone may vote, but they must do so by September 15 for their ballot to be tabulated for the 2018 Awards presentation. Vote TODAY.

The 2018 Diamond Awards will be held on Tuesday, October 30, at the Smoky Mountain Convention Center in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., during the 7th Annual Creekside Gospel Music Convention. Creekside runs from Oct. 28 – November 1. Tickets are FREE but must be reserved. For more information, click HERE or HERE for the Facebook site.

Gospel music artists appearing at Creekside Gospel Music Convention include the Williamsons, the Jordan Family Band, the Pine Ridge Boys, Mark209, Sunday Drive, the Hyssongs, Eagle’s Wings, the Chandlers and many more.

Special events include “Dr. Goff Honors Arthur Rice” on Monday, the 2018 Diamond Awards on Tuesday, the Browders on Wednesday and the Dunaways on Thursday evening. C.T. Townsend will be the special preacher for the event.

This year we are offering a commemorative T-shirt, available in sizes small to 5x, and for a limited time only we are offering this at a special discounted price of just $15. If you are a VIP pass holder you can preorder your T-shirt for just $10. To order your commemorative T-shirt or to get your VIP pass, email Rob Patz at rob@sgnscoops.com

For more information on Creekside 2018, including the Diamond Awards and free ticket reservations, visit www.sgnscoops.com or www.facebook.com/Creeksidegospelmusicconvention. For a $25 VIP pass, tickets and accommodations, contact Rob Patz by calling 360-933-0741.

