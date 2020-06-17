Written by Staff on June 17, 2020 – 7:00 am -

Entertainer/actor Randall Franks releases songs of hope and faith

Multiple music hall of famer and former network actor Randall Franks releases a new musical collection – “Faith Will See Us Through” to radio through AirPlay Direct and to fans through Nimbit.

“Recent events within the United States moved me to bring forward this collection of songs – ‘Faith Will See Us Through’ which I hope and pray may encourage, inspire, and share the promise that the world’s darkness cannot destroy who we are within ourselves and within our larger American community,” Franks said.

“Striving for great goals is not a thing of the past, hoping for better is not a thing of the past, caring for others is not a thing of the past, we are those who are supposed to strive, share, hope and care for one another with God’s love within our hearts, His lessons on our lips, and His deeds moving our hands and our feet to encourage the world.”

Franks, who was selected as the first 2020 AirPlay Direct Evolution Grant recipient, released “Faith Will See Us Through” to radio through AirPlay Direct on June 1 and it rose to #2 on the Americana Global Album Charts within a couple of days and has held a steady at #3 with project singles charting in the top 20 in bluegrass, Christian music and Americana.

Radio may find his new album at www.AirPlayDirect.com/RandallFranks-FaithWillSeeUsThrough/

“I am so honored that thousands of radio presenters are able to find my recordings through AirPlay Direct and so many are using the songs to uplift their audiences,” Franks said. “Lynda and Robert Weingartz shared an amazing opportunity with me. Now, I am also pleased that folks who care about what I do are able to download their own copies of the songs.”

The new album is available for fans at www.Nimbit.com/RandallFranks.

Included in the collection is a new version of his 1990 radio single “You Better Get Ready” that helped raise his “Handshakes and Smiles” album to the top of the Christian music charts. He also included a new version of his 2000 song “God’s Children,” and the solo performances of the new songs “There’s More Room Outside Than In,” “When You Come Again” written with three-time Dove nominee Mark Wheeler, and “Heaven’s the Place to Be” with Darrin Chambers. He also offers new solo recordings of “Building on Sand,” and “Medals for Mother,” while welcoming talented musicians and singers on “Precious Memories,” “How Great Thou Art,” “Purple Robe,” and “I’ll Shout and Shine.”

Joining him on various songs are the Watkins Family – Judy, Lorie and Todd; Mountain Cove Bluegrass Band leader Cody Harvey; pianist Ryan Stinson; guitarist Butch Lanham; Tim Owens of the Old Time Preachers Quartet with Journey On – Bob and Josh Jenkins; and musicians Blake Young, Bill Everett, Mark Bramlett, Bill Burdette, and the late Faye Lewis and Barney Miller.

The Share America Foundation, Inc. and Crimson Records release benefits the Pearl and Floyd Franks Scholarship encouraging Appalachian youth in music. Additional donations to the Pearl and Floyd Franks Scholarship may be made at www.ShareAmericaFoundation.org.

The Appalachian singer and fiddler is a member of America’s Old Time Country Hall of Fame, as well as the Independent Country Music, Atlanta Country Music; and Chamber Business Person halls of fame and is an International Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame Legend.

Franks, who appeared as “Officer Randy Goode” of TV’s “In the Heat of the Night,” scored two # 1 AirPlay Direct Global Albums in 2019 – “Americana Youth of Southern Appalachia” and “Christmas Time’s A Comin’.” He also and charted nine catalog albums in various genres and all his radio music links are at his AirPlay Direct Music Page: AirPlayDirect.com/RandallFranks

For more information about Randall Franks, visit http://randallfranks.com/. Find the Encouragers book series and recent recordings here http://www.randallfranks.com/store/ or on https://www.amazon.com/Randall-Franks/.

