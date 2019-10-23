HAPPY BIRTHDAY JOSH SINGLETARY

HAPPY BIRTHDAY JOSH SINGLETARYWritten by Staff on October 23, 2019 – 3:16 pm -
10 Things You Don’t Know About Josh Singletary!
It’s Josh Singletary’s birthday and to celebrate, we asked Josh to share a few things that you might not know about this talented member of Tribute Quartet.
So, here we GO!
10 THINGS YOU MIGHT NOT KNOW ABOUT JOSH SINGLETARY:
- I’m actually quite the introvert. One of my favorite things to do is to just sit in quiet.
- At home, I’m pretty quiet. I don’t go around making people laugh.
- My wife is a hockey coach. (Jr. Preds Girls Director)
- Classically trained pianist
- I enjoy deep conversations about an array of topics
- I enjoy cooking
- My great great great uncle was Thomas Edison’s business partner
- I’m not from Ireland 😂
- I love art
- I am NOT a sports fan. Games bore me to death. My philosophy is whether you watch it or not, it always end the same. Someone wins and someone loses.
- I don’t have, nor have I ever had, ADHD or ADD. I was an A/B student and I was very compliant and very quiet.
- I’ve never been mischievous. I’ve never liked repercussions
So, there you have it! Now you know a little bit more about the BIRTHDAY BOY!
