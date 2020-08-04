IMC CONCERTS ANNOUNCES POSTPONEMENT OF SOUTHWEST GOSPEL MUSIC FESTIVAL

Written by Staff on August 4, 2020 – 11:05 am -

Johnson City, TN – In compliance with local and state mandates and recommendations limiting public gatherings due to COVID-19, IMC Concerts has announced plans to postpone the 2021 Southwest Gospel Music Festival, originally scheduled for January 11-13 in Phoenix, AZ.

“We are deeply saddened by having to postpone the SWGMF until 2022,” IMC President, Landon Beene states. “It was a very difficult decision, but our team has been closely following updates by the CDC, as well as the local officials in the greater Phoenix area, and we felt this was the best decision to make at this time.”

“The health and well-being of our patrons is of the utmost importance. At this time, unfortunately, we are not able to provide a definite date as to when to expect things to be back to normal, which puts us in a challenging position.”

Although a definite date is not being announced at this time, the new date is tentatively set for January 13-15, 2022.

“This is the date we are hoping to be able to make happen,” Beene continues, “and we plan to offer the same wonderful line-up of artists that we had scheduled for the 2021 event.”

Beene also states that all ticket holders from the 2020 event will be contacted directly by IMC representatives and will have the first option to renew their same seats once the event goes on sale in the summer of 2021.

“Unfortunately, the capacity restrictions in place make it impossible for us to plan, promote and host our event in January, 2021. With that said, we WILL RETURN, and we are already looking forward to this event in 2022. Our prayers are with the artists and the great fans of Gospel Music during these difficult and unprecedented times.”

Complete information regarding the Southwest Gospel Music Festival, as well as other events presented by IMC Concerts is available at www. SouthwestGospelMusicFestival. com

