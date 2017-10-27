Legacy Five’s Matt Fouch releases “Born and Raised”

Written by Staff on October 27, 2017 – 6:23 am -

Nashville, Tennessee (October 27, 2017) — Matt Fouch, skillful bass singer of popular Gospel quartet, Legacy Five, releases his first solo album today. The talented vocalist has answered his fan’s pleas for more Fouch music with the album entitled, “Born and Raised.” From the Bluegrass tune, “Wayfaring Stranger,” to Tennessee Ernie Ford’s “Sixteen Tons,” this recording brings the comfort of a long-ago time when life was more peaceful.

“This album, ‘Born and Raised,’ has been a dream of mine for several years now,” says Fouch. “I have wanted to record a solo CD for many years but never felt the time was right, until now. I decided to title this release ‘Born and Raised,’ because I’m sharing songs that I was born and raised on. Some of my favorite singers and groups sang these songs and I am finally getting to record them. Singers like Tennessee Ernie Ford, George Younce, J.D. Sumner, Johnny Cash and more. These songs have influenced my life and my singing. I also recorded a song on this album for my family (my mom’s favorite song). I hope that you will take a walk down memory lane with me as I bring to life these songs that I was born and raised on. I think you’ll find that you may have been raised on some of these as well.”

Produced by John Darin Rowsey and Trey Ivey, the recording also hosts special guest, Legacy Five, and Paul Lancaster of the Booth Brothers along with Rowsey as background vocalists.

“Matt Fouch is a special vocalist with the ability to sing many types of music with that smooth, buttery bass voice,” says Rob Patz, owner of SGNScoops Magazine. “I have been looking forward to this solo recording. Matt, it’s about time you got off of your couch and gave your fans the CD they have been waiting for.”

Fouch is also known for his live interviews which he calls, “On the Couch with Fouch.” New CD, “Born and Raised,” is available directly from Fouch here at or on iTunes here.

