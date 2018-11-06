Les Butler- A Strong Start to 41st Year!

We are pleased to announce that in the most recent four-week charting period Les Butler, Butler Music Group, Family Music Group and the artists we represent have all done quite well!

Les and his companies have had 8 of the top 100 songs on the most recent SGN Scoops Charts and 7 of the top 80 songs on the Singing News Southern Gospel Charts! Five of those songs were produced by Les Butler, four of those artists were BMG Managementartists with two also being on the Family Music Group label. Six of the songs were promoted by Family Music Group promotions!

The Williamsons, “Jesus, What a Wonderful Name” and “Every Moment, Every Mountain, Every Mile” & The Old Time Preachers Quartet, “When I Wake Up to Sleep No More” are both represented by the Family Music Group labeland managed by Butler Music Group; the songs were produced by Les Butler.

Tim Livingston, “I Want to Be the One” & The Coffmans, “If I Have To” were both promoted by Family Music Group Radio Promotion and the songs were produced by Les Butler.

Sacred Harmony “Up to Something” is managed by Butler Music Group and the song was produced by Les Butler.

The Ferguson Family, “Looking Through the Eyes of Love” is managed by Butler Music Group with Family Music Group Radio Promotion.

The Arenos, “Back to My Senses,” The Goulds, “Love Never Ends,” and The Stephens “Come Go with Me to the Well” songs were promoted by Family Music Group Radio Promotion.