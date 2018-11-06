|
|
Les Butler- A Strong Start to 41st Year!
Nashville, TN (October 29, 2018 ) Wow, what a start to year #41 for Les Butler!
We are pleased to announce that in the most recent four-week charting period Les Butler, Butler Music Group, Family Music Group and the artists we represent have all done quite well!
Les and his companies have had 8 of the top 100 songs on the most recent SGN Scoops Charts and 7 of the top 80 songs on the Singing News Southern Gospel Charts! Five of those songs were produced by Les Butler, four of those artists were BMG Managementartists with two also being on the Family Music Group label. Six of the songs were promoted by Family Music Group promotions!
The Williamsons, “Jesus, What a Wonderful Name” and “Every Moment, Every Mountain, Every Mile” & The Old Time Preachers Quartet, “When I Wake Up to Sleep No More” are both represented by the Family Music Group labeland managed by Butler Music Group; the songs were produced by Les Butler.
Les Butler at Diamond Awards
Tim Livingston, “I Want to Be the One” & The Coffmans, “If I Have To” were both promoted by Family Music Group Radio Promotion and the songs were produced by Les Butler.
Sacred Harmony “Up to Something” is managed by Butler Music Group and the song was produced by Les Butler.
The Ferguson Family, “Looking Through the Eyes of Love” is managed by Butler Music Group with Family Music Group Radio Promotion.
The Arenos, “Back to My Senses,” The Goulds, “Love Never Ends,” and The Stephens “Come Go with Me to the Well” songs were promoted by Family Music Group Radio Promotion.
Thank you to all of the fans and DJs who have made these songs and artists your favorites!
About Butler Music Group
Based in Nashville, Tennessee, Butler Music Group provides professional management services to Southern Gospel and Bluegrass artists including Heaven’s Mountain Band, Williamson’s, Old Time Preachers Quartet and Jason Davidson.
BMG subsidiary, Family Music Group, is the label and radio promotion division of BMG. Label artists include Williamsons, Old Time Preachers Qt and Jason Davidson. Over the last 40 years, radio Promotion artists have included Canton Junction, David Phelps, Goodman Revival, Ivan Parker, Guy Penrod, Hagees, Jimmy Fortune, Oak Ridge Boys, Booth Brothers, Dunaways, Larry Gatlin, and many others.
Les Butler has been actively involved in Southern Gospel Music for 40 years as a musician, producer, manager, former publisher of the Singing News, and as a nationally syndicated radio host. Butler started Butler Music Group in 1978, and purchased Family Music Group in 2003. He is a past March of Dimes AIR award, as well as winner of the Paul Heil Broadcasting Award in 2011. Butler’s syndicated radio show, Les Butler and Friends, is heard across America and abroad. Butler’s playing and production credits include Palmetto State Quartet, Darryl Worley, Richard Sterban, Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers, Fairfield Four, Steeles, Dunaways, Crabb Family, Easter Brothers, Marksmen Quartet, Earl Scruggs, Bowling Family, Jimmy Fortune, Marty Raybon, Larry Gatlin and many more. Butler’s publishing companies are Hurry-Up Publishing/BMI and Hush Jean/ASCAP. He continues to host a daily Southern and Bluegrass Gospel video blog at southerngospel365.com.
