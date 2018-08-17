MARK209 Opening Auditions for Bass Singer

Written by Staff on August 17, 2018 – 10:50 am -

August 15, 2018 – Due to his desire to be off the road and with family, Ray Woconish has decided to step down as bass singer for MARK209. Ray has been with MARK209 for 6 years and we know this was a difficult decision for him and he will be missed by his fans. While the group is saddened to see a change, we are excited to see the new chapter God has for us.

MARK209 is now accepting applications for their bass position to be filled as soon as possible.

Applicants should submit head-shot, resume, and demo to bass@mark209.com

We are looking for a bass vocalist who is excited to push the boundaries of how a music ministry can be used. We sing at everything from prisons to Presidents; casinos to churches and on some of the largest (and smallest) stages in the nation. Vocal range should be from A-flat to middle C, comfortably and consistently.

MARK209 is a full-time, professional gospel band based out of Nashville, Tennessee with tours nationwide from Maine to California.

MARK209 is based out of Nashville, TN. The band takes their name from Mile Marker 209 in Nashville, which leads to Music Row, The Country Music Hall of Fame, and the Ryman Auditorium.

