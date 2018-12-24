Merry Christmas from Rob Patz: Is this season of your life preparing you for the next?

Written by Staff on December 24, 2018 – 2:23 pm -

Publisher’s Point for December 2018 by Rob Patz

Greetings everyone and I want to wish you a very Merry Christmas! We are in the month of December here at SGNScoops Magazine and wow, where has the year gone? It has gone by way too fast.

I can’t believe we’re already talking about Christmas and New Year. Of course, as you get older, it goes by faster; or perhaps there is so much more going on in your life that it just seems that way. I don’t know, I haven’t figured that part out yet, but I want to wish you and yours a very Merry Christmas from all of us at SGNScoops magazine. We’re excited about another year of growth and about the events that have taken place throughout 2018.

Speaking of seasons, we are in winter now and of course, the holidays, but life is a lot like that. We as Christians move through many different seasons in our life. So often we don’t look at our experiences; we are always either looking back or looking forward. I want to challenge you today that whatever season you’re in, wherever you’re at right now in your life, that you take the time to enjoy that season.

If you are like a lot of people, when they go through a season that maybe you don’t like – like perhaps a winter season in your faith – that you have to believe that the future, and your spring, is just around the corner. Try to believe that whatever God is doing in your life, whatever is challenging you right now, that God will move you into the next phase of the next season. We’re not here for forever. You may feel like this season has gone on far too long but you also need to realize that God is just getting ready for the next thing.

Think about this: The shepherds out in the field that saw the star and then saw the angel who said that the Savior was born in a manger.

Now, think about their life. They were sheep-herders, they lived that life, they were out in the field; they probably didn’t think anything about the next season of their life, or about what was ahead for them.

They didn’t realize at that moment that up to this point – I mean think about how cool this was – their life as shepherds led to this point.

They didn’t realize that they were going to go and see the King, that they were going to see the Savior, the King of the Jews.

It is incredible how their lives were prepared. It was like they were in a training for this day. They weren’t at the point of fulfilling what they were going to do but they were in a training moment.

Then a star comes, the angel appears, they are told that the Savior was born and that they have to see the King! Their lives change at that moment. You can read the whole story about what happens to the shepherds but their lives change at that moment forever. If they hadn’t been prepared as shepherds prior to this point, they wouldn’t have there that night, or been able to go to the stable.

I want you challenge you today to think about your life. Right now, this season. It may be a winter season in your spiritual life, or in your physical life, but I want to challenge you today that this moment is preparing you for what the future holds for you. Like the shepherds, I want you to be prepared for the next season, which could come at any moment. I want you to be ready.

A new year is coming for you, a new season is coming. After all, we already are thinking about spring, we’re getting ready for it, preparing for it. I know I am. It’s cold right now and I’m excited about what’s to come. I’m excited about that next season.

We need to be excited, prepared, seeking and doing what God has for each of us in this season of life. One moment completely changed the lives and focus of the shepherds. It can happen just that quickly for you.

Hey, I want to invite you to come and be a part of Southern Gospel Weekend in Oxford, Alabama, on March 21 – 23, 2019. Three great days of gospel music in Alabama. We want you to be there.

Also, make plans to be a part of Creekside 2019, Oct. 27 – 31, for four great days of gospel music in Pigeon Forge, Tenn.. We are going to have a blast and we want you to be there. Email me for details about either of these events, or how the Lord is changing your life, at rob@sgnscoops.com.

