Pine Ridge Boys host trip to Creekside Gospel Music Convention

Inman, South Carolina (August 9, 2018)– The popular Pine Ridge Boys Quartet from Inman, S.C., are hosting a tour to the 2018 Creekside Gospel Music Convention, Pigeon Forge, Tenn., on October 28 – November 1. The group will be taking part in the event and are also in the top five nominees for the prestigious Diamond Awards, taking place during the convention.

The Pine Ridge Boys have coordinated tours to other events, and the group is excited to be heading to Creekside. Spokesperson Anne Stewart says, “Creekside is an awesome event just by itself and since the Pine Ridge Boys Quartet have some awesome fans and supporters, we decided why not bring folks to this great event! Plus they also get to see and support their favorite quartet.” Anne is the wife of Larry Stewart, bass singer, owner and manager of the group. She has accompanied the quartet to the convention on prior occasions. The full brochure for the trip can be found here: Pine Ridge Boys Quartet host trip to Creekside 2018

“We are thrilled that the Pine Ridge Boys are bringing all of their friends, family and fans to Creekside this year,” says Rob Patz, owner and host of Creekside Gospel Music Convention. “Pine Ridge has become a mainstay at the convention and I’m looking forward to welcoming all of their supporters in October. As the Boys are nominated for 2018 Diamond Award Quartet of the Year, the excitement in the auditorium during the Diamond Awards should be at an even higher level than usual. I hope to see everyone there!” Voting for the Diamond Awards continues until Sept. 15 here.

The Pine Ridge Boys have created a tour that also includes visiting some of Pigeon Forge’s favorite attractions and eateries, as outlined on their brochure. For more information on their trip, please call Anne at (864) 473-8535 or email anne@pineridgeboys.com.

Creekside Gospel Music Convention began in 2012 and has enjoyed increasing prominence in the world of Christian music. Celebrating Gospel, Bluegrass and Christian Country music, the event provides free tickets to the evening concerts, including the kick-off Sunday night, Dr. Jerry Goff Honors Arthur Rice on Monday night, the Diamond Awards on Tues. 30th and other special guests for Wed. and Thurs., to be announced. For more information, including lodging at the Smoky Mountain Convention Center and Ramada hotel, please call Rob Patz at 360-933-0741 or visit the Creekside website or Facebook page.

