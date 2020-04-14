Sherry Anne Releases Second Children’s Book

Written by Staff on April 14, 2020 – 8:32 am -

Franklin, Tennessee (April 14, 2020) – Award-winning and Billboard charting singer/songwriter Sherry Anne is set to release her second children’s book, ‘Quiet Wyatt is a Riot!’.

‘Quiet Wyatt is a Riot!’ follows the adventures of a little boy, Wyatt, as readers discover he has a knack for getting into funny, yet mischievous situations. The book officially releases in May and is currently available for pre-sale at SherryAnne.com, with other online outlets (Amazon, Barnes & Noble) available soon. Sherry Anne’s first children’s book, ‘How Are Ya, Arya?’, released in the fall of 2019. Both books were inspired by the author’s niece and nephew and were illustrated by Chris Strange.

Sherry Anne commented on the inspiration for the books, “At a young age, my niece and nephew lost their mother to cancer and I wanted to write something uplifting to bring joy to them and other children.” Both books were written for pre-school and elementary age children.

Sherry Anne produced a children’s CD, ‘Storytime with Sherry Anne’ that contains favorite children’s songs such as “Jesus Loves Me”, “What A Friend We Have In Jesus”, “Kumbaya” and “He’s Got The Whole World In His Hand”. Audio readings of both ‘How Are Ya, Arya?’ and ‘Quiet Wyatt Is A Riot!’, along with story enhancing sound effects are included on the CD.

#### ABOUT SHERRY ANNE: Born with a bilateral hearing and speech impairment, Sherry Anne endured bullying and other obstacles to achieve scholastic and athletic awards, a Doctorate of Chiropractic, and to become an elegant singer. Today, Sherry Anne is an award-winning recording artist and songwriter, inspirational speaker, and author inspiring people of all ages with her message of faith, hope and joy. Her "Sherry Anne LIVE!" DVD was a Billboard Music Video Sales Chart Top 5. The vocalist has recently appeared in concerts with Bill Gaither and the Gaither Vocal Band and the Dove award-winning Triumphant Quartet. She has also recently performed at Liberty University's Thomas Road Church. ABOUT MANSION ENTERTAINMENT: Mansion is a Nashville TN based record label with distribution through The Orchard (a division of Sony Music). Mansion has distributed artist projects in Southern Gospel such as the Sherry Anne LIVE! DVD (Top 5 Billboard Music Video chart), The Griffith Family, The Ark Encounter resident artist Steve Hess & Southern Salvation, Triumphant Quartet, Palmetto State and others, Bluegrass and Country Music genres including the GRAMMY Nominated 'Forever Changed' album by T. Graham Brown (Billboard Album Sales Top 100), "Because You Love Me" by T.G. Sheppard and 'A Bluegrass Tribute To George Jones' by GRAMMY Winner Brad Davis. Mansion has partnered with charting radio singles by Triumphant Quartet, Palmetto State Quartet, Brad Davis, Steve Hess & Southern Salvation, Sherry Anne, The Griffith Family, Tonja Rose and multiple other artists across many formats, including Praise & Worship and the Spanish Market.

