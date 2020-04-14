Sherry Anne Releases Second Children’s Book

Sherry Anne Releases Second Children’s BookWritten by Staff on April 14, 2020 – 8:32 am -
Franklin, Tennessee (April 14, 2020) – Award-winning and Billboard charting singer/songwriter Sherry Anne is set to release her second children’s book, ‘Quiet Wyatt is a Riot!’.
‘Quiet Wyatt is a Riot!’ follows the adventures of a little boy, Wyatt, as readers discover he has a knack for getting into funny, yet mischievous situations. The book officially releases in May and is currently available for pre-sale at SherryAnne.com, with other online outlets (Amazon, Barnes & Noble) available soon. Sherry Anne’s first children’s book, ‘How Are Ya, Arya?’, released in the fall of 2019. Both books were inspired by the author’s niece and nephew and were illustrated by Chris Strange.
ABOUT MANSION ENTERTAINMENT: Mansion is a Nashville TN based record label with distribution through The Orchard (a division of Sony Music). Mansion has distributed artist projects in Southern Gospel such as the Sherry Anne LIVE! DVD (Top 5 Billboard Music Video chart), The Griffith Family, The Ark Encounter resident artist Steve Hess & Southern Salvation, Triumphant Quartet, Palmetto State and others, Bluegrass and Country Music genres including the GRAMMY Nominated ‘Forever Changed’ album by T. Graham Brown (Billboard Album Sales Top 100), “Because You Love Me” by T.G. Sheppard and ‘A Bluegrass Tribute To George Jones’ by GRAMMY Winner Brad Davis. Mansion has partnered with charting radio singles by Triumphant Quartet, Palmetto State Quartet, Brad Davis, Steve Hess & Southern Salvation, Sherry Anne, The Griffith Family, Tonja Rose and multiple other artists across many formats, including Praise & Worship and the Spanish Market.
